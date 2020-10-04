Iona M. Berg
Swea City - Iona M. Berg, age 93 formerly of Swea City died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Lakota Community Chapel Church, 618 Hwy P60, Lakota, IA 50451 with Pastor Kent Hillesland officiating. For those attending a face covering and social distancing will be required to attend.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday
Burial will be held in the Riverview Cemetery in Elmore, Minnesota.
Funeral arrangements are with Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills.
