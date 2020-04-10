Iola Hazel Bakken
Iola Hazel Bakken, 86, of Omaha, NE and formerly Northwood, IA passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cottages in Omaha, NE.
Following state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held to honor Iola. Public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. Iola will be buried in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA.
The family of Iola Hazel Bakken has requested that Memorial Contributions be made to the First Lutheran Church in Northwood, or to one's favorite charity in her memory.
Her memorial page can be found at ColonialChapels.com to share memories and stories with the family.
