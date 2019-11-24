STACYVILLE -- Imelda “Moe” Mayer, age 92, of Stacyville, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home in Stacyville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with a rosary at 4:15 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706.
To plant a tree in memory of Imelda Mayer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.