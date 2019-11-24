{{featured_button_text}}

STACYVILLE -- Imelda “Moe” Mayer, age 92, of Stacyville, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home in Stacyville.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with a rosary at 4:15 p.m.

