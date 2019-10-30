{{featured_button_text}}

Howard W. Cooper

MASON CITY - Howard W. Cooper, 93, of Mason City, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the IOOF Home under Hospice of North Iowa care in Mason City. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Pastor Dan Fernandez officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Elmwood- St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Howard Cooper. These memorials in care of the family will be sent to First United Methodist Church and the Mason City Veterans Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Mason City, IA 50401 (641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com

