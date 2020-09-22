 Skip to main content
Howard Myli, 85, of Kaneohe, Hawaii and formerly of Worth County, passed away June 20, 2020 in Hawaii.

A graveside committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA. A stream of the service will be available on our Facebook Page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

