Howard Myli
Howard Myli, 85, of Kaneohe, Hawaii and formerly of Worth County, passed away June 20, 2020 in Hawaii.
A graveside committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA. A stream of the service will be available on our Facebook Page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
