Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Howard Myli, 85, of Kaneohe, Hawaii and formerly of Worth County, passed away June 20, 2020 in Hawaii.

A graveside committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA. A stream of the service will be available on our Facebook Page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.