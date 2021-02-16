Howard Michaelson

Howard Michaelson, 82, passed away unexpectedly on his farm east of Buffalo Center, Iowa on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A public funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center, IA, with Rev. William Peake officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center, IA. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Howard's service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning around 2:00 PM on Tuesday. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Howard's photo, and from his obit page, click on “tribute wall” tab to find the webcast link.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221