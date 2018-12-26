Try 1 month for 99¢

OSAGE --- Howard Martin Newstrom, 82, of Osage, died Monday, Dec. 24, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating. Visitation is one hour before services Thursday. Interment is in Osage Cemetery; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com; (641) 732-3706

