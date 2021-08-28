BELMOND-Howard Dorman, age 89, of Belmond, IA, most recently of the Bickford Memory Care, Marion, IA, Iowa Girls Hall of Fame Softball Coach, died, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Bickford Memory Care. Public Funeral services will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11 AM, at the Belmond-Klemme High School Softball Diamond Complex. Burial with Full military honors will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church 304, 3rd Avenue Northeast, Belmond, IA and will continue one hour prior to the funeral services at the softball diamond on Thursday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.