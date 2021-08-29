Howard A. Reynolds

MASON CITY-Howard A. Reynolds, 86, of Mason City, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson, Mason City, with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.