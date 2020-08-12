You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hilda F. Greiman
0 comments

Hilda F. Greiman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hilda F. Greiman

Hilda F. Greiman

GARNER – Hilda F. Greiman, 95, of Garner passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Thursday at Zion Evangelical Reformed Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are encouraged but not required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News