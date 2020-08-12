× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilda F. Greiman

GARNER – Hilda F. Greiman, 95, of Garner passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Thursday at Zion Evangelical Reformed Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are encouraged but not required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com.