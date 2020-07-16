Hilda Bohn
0 comments

Hilda Bohn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hilda Bohn, 95, of Mason City, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Garner, with Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hilda's honor.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News