× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilda Bohn, 95, of Mason City, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Garner, with Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hilda's honor.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com