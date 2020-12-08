 Skip to main content
Herman Vink
Herman Vink

Herman Vink

Belmond - Herman Vink, 64, of Belmond, IA, died, Saturday, December 3, 2020, at the MercyOne Medical Center, Des Moines, IA. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

