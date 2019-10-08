Herman "Bud" John Berding, Sr.
MASON CITY - Herman "Bud" John Berding, Sr., 82, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Mason City, IA 50401
(641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com
