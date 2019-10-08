{{featured_button_text}}

Herman "Bud" John Berding, Sr.

MASON CITY - Herman "Bud" John Berding, Sr., 82, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Mason City, IA 50401

(641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Herman Berding, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments