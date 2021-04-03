Henry V. Rayhons
GARNER – Henry V. Rayhons, 84, of rural Garner passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 6th at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M. followed by a Catholic Workman rosary. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or the Iowa Donor Network.
