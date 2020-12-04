 Skip to main content
Henry “Junior” Allen Boerjan, Jr.
St. Ansgar, Iowa – Henry “Junior” Allen Boerjan, Jr., died on December 1, 2020 at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care, Osage. Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark Squire officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Cemetery, St. Ansgar. Visitation will be held from 4

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, Ia. 641-713-4920. www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

