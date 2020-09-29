Henry "Hank" Steinwandt
Henry “Hank” Steinwandt, 84, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City due to the COVID-19 virus.
Due to COVID-19, private family funeral services will be held at a later date and will be officiated by Pastor Kathy Graves. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or the Trinity Lutheran Church- Building Fund. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.