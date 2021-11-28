Henry Gremmer

BRITT – Henry Gremmer, 102, of Britt died Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, November 29th at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Elevator Fund.