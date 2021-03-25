Henry Fisera
OSAGE-Henry Fisera, age 88 of Osage passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home after suffering several years from Alzheimer's. In keeping with Henry's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. At a later date, a private family burial will take place at the Osage Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Osage Conservation Club.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, is in charge of the arrangements (641) 732-3706.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.