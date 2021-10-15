Henry DeWaard
KANAWHA-Henry DeWaard, 95 of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Kanawha Community Home.
The funeral service for Henry will be held 10:30 AM Friday, October 15, 2021 at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 E 3rd St, Kanawha. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Woden. The visitation will from 9:30 until time of the funeral on Friday.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, IA 50447, 641-762-3211
