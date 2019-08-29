{{featured_button_text}}

Henrietta Hippen

A funeral service for Henrietta Hippen, 95, of Buffalo Center, will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Reformed Church, Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

