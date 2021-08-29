Helga Ann Borgman

CLEAR LAKE-Helga Ann Borgman, 84, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. She died peacefully with her husband at her side.

A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Pl., Clear Lake, with Rev. Harlan Seri officiating.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Ann donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. Her body will be cremated and spread in the Pacific Ocean off her beloved Keawakapu Beach on Maui, HI.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials in Ann's honor may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the First Congregational Church in Clear Lake.

