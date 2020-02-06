HELENE A. MALEY

GARNER – Helene A. Maley, 87, of Garner passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

