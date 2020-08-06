× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen R. Jorgensen

Helen Ruth Jorgensen, 87, of Hampton, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Latimer. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Helen's family.

Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Helen Jorgensen, to Trinity Lutheran Church Vicar Fund, 16 12th Ave NE, Hampton, IA, 50441, or to Orphan Grain Train, PO Box 1466, Norfolk, NE, 68702-1466.

Cards of condolences may be sent to Helen's family at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, IA, 50441.

641-456-3232.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Jorgensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.