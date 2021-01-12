 Skip to main content
Helen Peterson
Helen Peterson

Helen Peterson

Helen Peterson, 84, of Charles City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

