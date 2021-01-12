Helen Peterson

Helen Peterson, 84, of Charles City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date.

