Helen Peterson
Helen Peterson, 84, of Charles City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
