Helen Marie Funk
Helen Marie Funk, 91, passed away March 5, 2021 at Arbor Terrace Memory Care in Rochester, MN after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A private funeral service will take place Monday, March 15 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar with burial following at the Osage Cemetery.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

