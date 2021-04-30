 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen M. Earles
0 comments

Helen M. Earles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helen M. Earles

Helen M. Earles

BRITT–Helen M. Earles, 89, of Britt passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge of the United Methodist Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News