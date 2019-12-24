Helen L. Roths
Helen L. Roths

Helen L. Roths

Klemme, IA - Helen L. Roths, 89, of Klemme, IA, died, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Concord Care Center, Garner, IA. Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme, IA. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Visitation will be at the Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme on Thursday from 5-7 PM and one hour prior to the services on Friday. Andrew Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com, 641-587-2510.

Service information

Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:30AM
Andrews Funeral Home- Klemme
528 East Main Street
Klemme, IA 50449
