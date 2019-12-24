Klemme, IA - Helen L. Roths, 89, of Klemme, IA, died, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Concord Care Center, Garner, IA. Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme, IA. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Visitation will be at the Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme on Thursday from 5-7 PM and one hour prior to the services on Friday. Andrew Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com, 641-587-2510.