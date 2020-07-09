Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MASON CITY - Helen J. Welsh Root, 94, of Mason City, IA passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Private family services will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery with Rev. Kent A. Mechler officiating. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.