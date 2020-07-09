Helen J. Welsh Root
Helen J. Welsh Root

MASON CITY - Helen J. Welsh Root, 94, of Mason City, IA passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Private family services will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery with Rev. Kent A. Mechler officiating. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

