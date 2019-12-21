Helen J. Brunes

BELMOND - Helen J. Brunes, 88, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Belle Haven Assisted Living in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248, www.ewingfh.com.

