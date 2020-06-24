× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helen (Crum) Goemaat

BELMOND, IOWA - Helen (Crum) Goemaat, 93, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Funeral services for Helen Goemaat will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 East 130rd Street in rural Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating. Burial will be at the Wright Christian Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

