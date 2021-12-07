 Skip to main content
Helen A. Rasmus

GARNER–Helen A. Rasmus, 93, of Garner died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2022 at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

