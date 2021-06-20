Heidi T. Allen
MASON CITY-Heidi T. Allen, 63, of Mason City, passed away , Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home in Mason City. She fought a courageous battle against endometrial cancer after an earlier fight against colon cancer.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Grace Church, 440 North Illinois Ave, Mason City, with Reverend Scott Davis officiating.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Grace Church, 440 North Illinois Ave, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.
