Harvey D. Nelson

Harvey D. Nelson

BRITT-Harvey D. Nelson, 69, of Britt, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral arrangements for Harvey Nelson are pending at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

