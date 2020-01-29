Hartley C. Friesleben
0 comments

Hartley C. Friesleben

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hartley C. Friesleben

BELMOND, IOWA - Hartley C. Friesleben, age 103 of Belmond and formerly of Clarion, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Belmond Rehabilitation Center

Funeral services for Hartley Friesleben will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Hartley Friesleben as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News