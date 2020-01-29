Hartley C. Friesleben
BELMOND, IOWA - Hartley C. Friesleben, age 103 of Belmond and formerly of Clarion, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Belmond Rehabilitation Center
Funeral services for Hartley Friesleben will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
