Harriet J. Kurtzleben

WODEN - Harriet J. Kurtzleben, 89, of Woden passed away quietly of natural causes on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Titonka Care Center.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating. The family requests that current COVID-19 guidelines be observed if you attend. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Cataldo Funeral Home and available for viewing after the service on the funeral home website tribute wall.

There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home in Woden is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Titonka Care Center, Kindred Hospice – Spirit Lake or the charity of your choice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-926-5756 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

