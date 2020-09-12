× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harriet H. Winter

Harriet H. Winter, 92, of Clear Lake passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center with her husband at her side.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at First Congregational Church, 205 West 10th Street, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Harlan Seri officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. The family encourages masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

In honor of Harriet, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church to be utilized for Operation Christmas Child.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.