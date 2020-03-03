MASON CITY - Harriet A. Kenney, 93, of Mason City passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, At the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Monday. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.