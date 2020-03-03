Harriet A. Kenney
MASON CITY - Harriet A. Kenney, 93, of Mason City passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, At the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Monday. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
