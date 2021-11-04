Harold Thane Edwards

OSAGE-Harold Thane Edwards, 55, died peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, November 1, 2021, after a 15 year battle with Diabetes.

A Public Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

A Graveside Service will be held the following morning at 10:00am, November 8, 2021 in Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA.