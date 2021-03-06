 Skip to main content
BELMOND-Harold Nelson, age 92, of Belmond, IA, died, Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

