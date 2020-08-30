 Skip to main content
Harold L. Younger
NORA SPRINGS – Harold L. Younger, 94, of Nora Springs passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

According to his wishes, his body was cremated. No services are planned at this time. Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

