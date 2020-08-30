Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

NORA SPRINGS – Harold L. Younger, 94, of Nora Springs passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

According to his wishes, his body was cremated. No services are planned at this time. Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.