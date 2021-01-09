Harold “Junie” Harry Hutchison, Jr.

Mason City – Harold “Junie” Harry Hutchison, Jr., 89, of Mason City, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.