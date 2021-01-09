Harold “Junie” Harry Hutchison, Jr.
Mason City – Harold “Junie” Harry Hutchison, Jr., 89, of Mason City, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.