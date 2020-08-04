You have permission to edit this article.
Harold Johnson, known to friends as "Hal" or “Doc,” passed to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation celebrating Hal's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home — 1211 10th St S, Northwood, IA. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6 at Sunset Rest cemetery – 103 5th Ave N, Northwood, IA, and will be officiated by his pastoral friend Reverend Solveig A. H. Zamzow. You are welcome to bring a chair for the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Hal can be made to MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center – 1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 or Manna of Worth County (food bank) – 94 9th St N, Northwood, IA 50459.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.

