Harold Johnson, known to friends as "Hal" or “Doc,” passed to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation celebrating Hal's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home — 1211 10th St S, Northwood, IA. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6 at Sunset Rest cemetery – 103 5th Ave N, Northwood, IA, and will be officiated by his pastoral friend Reverend Solveig A. H. Zamzow. You are welcome to bring a chair for the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Hal can be made to MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center – 1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 or Manna of Worth County (food bank) – 94 9th St N, Northwood, IA 50459.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.
