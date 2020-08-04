Harold Johnson, known to friends as "Hal" or “Doc,” passed to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation celebrating Hal's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home — 1211 10th St S, Northwood, IA. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6 at Sunset Rest cemetery – 103 5th Ave N, Northwood, IA, and will be officiated by his pastoral friend Reverend Solveig A. H. Zamzow. You are welcome to bring a chair for the service on Thursday.