MASON CITY - Harold 'Jack' Lien, 81, of Mason City, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at home. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Rev.Kenneth Gehling officiating; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home; Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 641-423-0924; www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.