Try 1 month for 99¢

MASON CITY - Harold 'Jack' Lien, 81, of Mason City, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at home. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Rev.Kenneth Gehling officiating; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home; Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 641-423-0924; www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harold 'Jack' Lien
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments