Harold Hill
BELMOND, IOWA - Harold Hill, 74, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home.
Funeral services for Harold Hill will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Luick Memorial Auditorium at Belmond Klemme High School, 411 10th Avenue Northeast in Belmond.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the auditorium on Wednesday.
www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
641-444-3248
