MASON CITY - Harold “Bud” Helm Jr., 89, of Mason City, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Harold Helm Jr. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com