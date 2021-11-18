Harley V. Lackore
CLEAR LAKE-Harley V. Lackore, age 71 of Clear Lake, IA formerly of Leland passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Forest City Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green and Pastor Denny Ganz officiating. Funeral will be livestreamed through the website, www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Harley's obituary and click on tribute wall to view, also can be viewed on the Schott Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
