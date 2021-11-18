Harley V. Lackore

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Forest City Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green and Pastor Denny Ganz officiating. Funeral will be livestreamed through the website, www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Harley's obituary and click on tribute wall to view, also can be viewed on the Schott Funeral Homes Facebook Page.