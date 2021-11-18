 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harley V. Lackore

  • 0
Harley V. Lackore

Harley V. Lackore

CLEAR LAKE-Harley V. Lackore, age 71 of Clear Lake, IA formerly of Leland passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Forest City Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green and Pastor Denny Ganz officiating. Funeral will be livestreamed through the website, www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Harley's obituary and click on tribute wall to view, also can be viewed on the Schott Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News