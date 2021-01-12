 Skip to main content
Harlan H. Haberkamp
Harlan H. Haberkamp

Harlan H. Haberkamp

Harlan H. Haberkamp

GARNER – Harlan H. Haberkamp, 90, of Garner passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A private family funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:20 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hancock County Memorial Hospital. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

