Harlan H. Haberkamp
GARNER – Harlan H. Haberkamp, 90, of Garner passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
A private family funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:20 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hancock County Memorial Hospital. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.