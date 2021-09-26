 Skip to main content
Gwendolyn F. Pearson
GARNER–Gwendolyn F. Pearson, 89, of Garner passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

