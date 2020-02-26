Gretchen Gardner
Osage - Gretchen Elizabeth Gardner, age 88, Albuquerque, New Mexico and formerly of Osage, died Saturday February 15, 2020 in Albuquerque.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Sue Thomas Presiding.
