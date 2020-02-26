Gretchen Gardner
0 comments

Gretchen Gardner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gretchen Gardner

Osage - Gretchen Elizabeth Gardner, age 88, Albuquerque, New Mexico and formerly of Osage, died Saturday February 15, 2020 in Albuquerque.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Sue Thomas Presiding.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Gretchen Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News