GREGORY J. BROUWER
GARNER - Gregory J. Brouwer, 63, of Garner, IA passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday, February 23rd at the Garner Evangelical Free Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials will be donated to the Garner Evangelical Free Church or GoServ Global Missions. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Brouwer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.