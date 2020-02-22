Gregory J. Brouwer
0 comments

Gregory J. Brouwer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory J. Brouwer

GREGORY J. BROUWER

GARNER - Gregory J. Brouwer, 63, of Garner, IA passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday, February 23rd at the Garner Evangelical Free Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials will be donated to the Garner Evangelical Free Church or GoServ Global Missions. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Brouwer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News